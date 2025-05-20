Anthony Edwards gets first quarter technical in Game 1 at Thunder

article

The Brief Anthony Edwards got a technical foul four minutes into Game 1 Tuesday night at Oklahoma City for throwing a basketball at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after driving the lane and getting a foul call. Edwards left the game after the first quarter and went back to the locker room with an ankle injury. He returned midway through the second quarter.



It look less than half of the first quarter for Anthony Edwards to get a technical foul as the Minnesota Timberwolves opened the Western Conference Finals at Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

What happened:

Edwards was given a technical foul four minutes into the game after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew a foul driving the lane. Edwards tossed the basketball at Gilgeous-Alexander in frustration after the play.

Wolves lead 48-44 at half

By the numbers:

Julius Randle was on fire with 20 points in the first half, including 5-of-6 from three-point range, as the Timberwolves led 48-44 at the break. That's despite nine first half turnovers.

Edwards must keep his cool

Why you should care:

If he were to get another technical foul in Game 1, it’s an automatic ejection. Edwards had seven points and three rebounds as the Timberwolves had a 23-20 after the first quarter.

Edwards' first quarter ankle injury

What we know:

Edwards also had to leave the game late in the first quarter and headed to the locker room with an ankle injury. He was back on the floor looking like his usual self midway through the second quarter.

Earlier this season, Edwards had to have a technical foul rescinded to avoid being suspended for the end of the regular season. It was a game the Timberwolves had to win to earn the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

They’re in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.