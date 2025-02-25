Anthony Edwards gets block to seal historic Timberwolves comeback on bad calf

The Brief The Timberwolves trailed the Thunder by 24 points with 10:50 to play before rallying to win in overtime. Anthony Edwards blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to preserve the Timberwolves' lead, despite an injured calf. Chris Finch went off about the officiating on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the win.



Bad calf and all, Anthony Edwards helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to one of their most improbable wins in franchise history Monday night at Oklahoma City.

The Timberwolves trailed 106-82, a 24-point deficit, with 10:50 left in regulation. They out-scored the Thunder 41-19 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then rallied for a 131-128 victory. With 13.2 seconds left and the Timberwolves up one, Edwards blocked a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot at the rim to preserve the lead.

He let his team hear about it on the celebratory walk back to the tunnel.

"Superman with the block, with a bad calf!" Edwards said.

The Timberwolves trailed by 16 points with less than four minutes to play when Edwards left the game. They were sparked by Jaden McDaniels scoring 27 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker adding 21 and Terrence Shannon Jr. getting 17 points off the bench. They also sent a double team to Gilgeous-Alexander, forcing someone else to make shots.

The historic comeback

What we know:

One crazy stat came out of Monday night’s improbable win: According to OptaStats, no team before the Timberwolves had ever come back from at least 20 points down in the fourth quarter against a team with an .800 win percentage. The Thunder lead the West at 46-11, with an 8.5-game cushion over the Denver Nuggets.

The Timberwolves are 32-27, and in the No. 7 spot in the West. It tied for Minnesota’s biggest comeback win in franchise history. The Timberwolves rallied from down 25 to beat the Charlotte Hornets in 1996.

Finch goes off about officiating on SGA

What Chris Finch said:

After the win, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn’t hold back when talking about how the officials give Gilgeous-Alexander calls. He’s one of the top scorers in the NBA, and had 39 points Monday. That includes going 14-of-17 from the free-throw line.

"It’s so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do, they foul all the time, and then you can’t really touch Shai," Finch said. "It’s a very frustrating thing and it takes a lot of mental toughness to try to play through it."

What’s next

The schedule:

The Timberwolves have three road games in a four-day stretch, at the L.A. Lakers Thursday, at the Utah Jazz Friday and at the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.