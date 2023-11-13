Anthony Edwards, Draymond Green exchange trash talk in Wolves win over Warriors

article

Anthony Edwards was on full display as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 116-110 Sunday night.

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 33 points on 11-of-27 shooting, and got a technical foul after dunking on Dario Saric. In another sequence, Edwards and Draymond Green exchanged words after he fouled Edwards in transition. Edwards took issue with Green’s foul, and Green told him, "What are you going to do about it?"

Edwards answered, "Ain’t nobody worried about you."

Green has never been shy about trash talk, and Edwards won’t back down from anybody as he becomes the new vocal leader for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves have now won six straight after a 1-2 start and are third in the Western Conference at 7-2.