Anthony Edwards calls Thunder '15 puppets, 1 string' after season-ending loss

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves season ended in a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night. The Timberwolves had their worst start of the season, trailing 26-9 after the first quarter. They trailed by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter. The Thunder advance to the NBA Finals as the Timberwolves lose the best-of-seven series 4-1.



The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is over after a 124-94 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder won the best-of-seven series 4-1, while the Timberwolves’ season ends just short of the NBA Finals for the second straight year. With their season on the line, Minnesota could not have played any worse from the opening tip. They couldn't make shots, turned the ball over and never matched Oklahoma City's intensity.

‘15 puppets, 1 string’

The other side:

Anthony Edwards may have said it best postgame. The Thunder were simply the better team, played more aggressive, had more depth and got more out of their stars. He gave Oklahoma City most of the credit, including coach Mark Daigneault. Every button he pushed seemed to work to perfection throughout the series, and the Timberwolves didn't have an answer.

"15 puppets, one string," Edwards said of Daigneault and the Thunder.

Ugly start

What we know:

The Thunder delivered the first punch, leading 26-9 at the end of the first quarter. That’s the fewest points the Timberwolves have scored in a first quarter all season. They shot just 3-of-20 from the field, and 1-of-9 from the perimeter.

The Thunder led 65-32 at the half. The Timberwolves shot 26.9% from the perimeter, making only 12 shots from the field, and committed 14 turnovers.

It got so bad in the first half that Timberwolves’ fans on social media were comparing it to the Minnesota Vikings’ 41-0 loss to the New York Giants in the 2001 NFC title game.

"You’re never going to play perfect, so we don’t even set out to play that way. Every single time they’ve beaten us, we’ve had 18-20 plus turnovers. Every time we’ve beaten them, we’ve had 10-12. It starts there, that gives you a chance. We turned it over 21 times tonight," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the loss.

What they're saying:

"They came ready to play, we didn’t. When you lose a game like this, it’s not really too much to break down. They just did what they was supposed to do and won the game. They dominated the game from the tip, can’t do nothing but tip my cap to those guys," Edwards said.

The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 39 points in the second half. The Thunder is headed to the NBA Finals for the fifth time in franchise history, and first since 2012. They went three times as the Seattle Supersonics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 34 points, and was named the Western Conference Finals MVP. Minnesota native Chet Holmgren added 22 points and seven rebounds.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Edwards had 19 points, but the Timberwolves shot 41.5% from the field and committed 21 turnovers. The Thunder had 18 points off thos turnovers.

What’s next

The roster next season:

The Timberwolves have a slew of offseason roster decisions to make. That includes whether they keep Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and if Julius Randle takes his player option for next season.