Anthony Barr reportedly agrees to restructured deal with Vikings

The NFL’s legal tampering period before free agency began Monday and the Minnesota Vikings have plenty of needs, but they’re reportedly bringing back a starting linebacker for the 2021 season.

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, Anthony Barr has agreed to a $10 million salary for the 2021 season. He’s reportedly guaranteed $9.4 million in base salary, plus $500,000 in game bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus. Barr was set to make nearly $13 million in 2021 before the restructure. It’s a move to get the Vikings further under the salary cap as free agency begins later this week.

Barr played in just two games last season, making six tackles before suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Minnesota’s Week 2 loss at Indianapolis that knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Barr played in 14 games in 2019, making 79 tackles, getting one interception and forcing one fumble and a safety.

Barr, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and has 15 sacks and 297 tackles in 87 career games.

Barr could become a free agent next March.