Andrew Sendejo agrees to deal with Cleveland Browns

Andrew Sendejo has found another new home, leaving another hole for the Minnesota Vikings to fill for the 2020 season.

According to the NFL Network, Sendejo agreed to terms Friday on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, worth $2.25 million. Sendejo now joins Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander, Trae Waynes, Stephen Weatherly and Linval Joseph as departures from the 2019 Vikings’ defense.

Sendejo signed with the Vikings late last season after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played the last six games of the season, with two starts, recording two interceptions and 17 tackles. Normally a hard-hitting safety, he filled a void at New Orleans with Alexander out injured and played that playoff game at slot corner.

Sendejo spent eight previous seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Eagles last offseason.