Adrian Peterson arrested in Texas for drunk driving, possessing weapon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the second time in almost exactly six months, former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson is behind bars.
Adrian Peterson arrested in Texas
What we know:
According to a TMZ report, Peterson was arrested by police in Sugar Land, Texas, at about 10 a.m. Sunday. He was booked on suspicion of DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Peterson has not yet been formally charged.
Peterson arrested after Vikings Draft Party
The backstory:
In April, Peterson was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol for fourth-degree DWI at about 3:20 a.m. on April 25, after he was in the Twin Cities to participate in the Vikings’ NFL Draft Party. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 5:16 a.m.
Peterson was stopped after driving an Audi q5 83 miles per her hour in a 55-mph zone in the area of southbound Highway 77 near 66th Street in Richfield. A breath test at the scene showed he had a blood alcohol content of .14. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is .08.
Peterson's Vikings' career
By the numbers:
Peterson had a 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings after being taken No. 7 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. It was a career that saw him win three rushing titles, be named MVP in 2012 and suspended for the majority of the 2014 season.
He also holds the single-game rushing record with 296 yards (against San Diego in 2007), is the Vikings' all-time rushing leader (16th in NFL history) and holds the Vikings record for most rushing touchdowns.