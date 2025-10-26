Adrian Peterson arrested in Texas for drunk driving, possessing weapon

The Brief Former Vikings legend Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning in Texas on suspicion of drunk driving and unlawfully possessing a weapon. It's Peterson's second drunk driving arrest in almost exactly six months. He was arrested in Richfield for drunk driving after attending a Vikings' NFL Draft party. Peterson spent 10 seasons with the Vikings after being taken No. 7 overall in the 2007 draft out of Oklahoma.



For the second time in almost exactly six months, former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson is behind bars.

Adrian Peterson arrested in Texas

What we know:

According to a TMZ report, Peterson was arrested by police in Sugar Land, Texas, at about 10 a.m. Sunday. He was booked on suspicion of DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Peterson has not yet been formally charged.

Peterson arrested after Vikings Draft Party

The backstory:

In April, Peterson was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol for fourth-degree DWI at about 3:20 a.m. on April 25, after he was in the Twin Cities to participate in the Vikings’ NFL Draft Party. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 5:16 a.m.

Peterson was stopped after driving an Audi q5 83 miles per her hour in a 55-mph zone in the area of southbound Highway 77 near 66th Street in Richfield. A breath test at the scene showed he had a blood alcohol content of .14. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is .08.

Peterson's Vikings' career

By the numbers:

Peterson had a 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings after being taken No. 7 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. It was a career that saw him win three rushing titles, be named MVP in 2012 and suspended for the majority of the 2014 season.

He also holds the single-game rushing record with 296 yards (against San Diego in 2007), is the Vikings' all-time rushing leader (16th in NFL history) and holds the Vikings record for most rushing touchdowns.