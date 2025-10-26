Expand / Collapse search

Adrian Peterson arrested in Texas for drunk driving, possessing weapon

By
Published  October 26, 2025 7:35pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI

Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI

Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson was booked into jail early Monday for allegedly driving while impaired.

The Brief

    • Former Vikings legend Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning in Texas on suspicion of drunk driving and unlawfully possessing a weapon.
    • It's Peterson's second drunk driving arrest in almost exactly six months. He was arrested in Richfield for drunk driving after attending a Vikings' NFL Draft party.
    • Peterson spent 10 seasons with the Vikings after being taken No. 7 overall in the 2007 draft out of Oklahoma.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the second time in almost exactly six months, former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson is behind bars.

Adrian Peterson arrested in Texas

What we know:

According to a TMZ report, Peterson was arrested by police in Sugar Land, Texas, at about 10 a.m. Sunday. He was booked on suspicion of DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Peterson has not yet been formally charged.

Peterson arrested after Vikings Draft Party

The backstory:

In April, Peterson was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol for fourth-degree DWI at about 3:20 a.m. on April 25, after he was in the Twin Cities to participate in the Vikings’ NFL Draft Party. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 5:16 a.m.

Peterson was stopped after driving an Audi q5 83 miles per her hour in a 55-mph zone in the area of southbound Highway 77 near 66th Street in Richfield. A breath test at the scene showed he had a blood alcohol content of .14. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is .08.

Peterson's Vikings' career

By the numbers:

Peterson had a 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings after being taken No. 7 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. It was a career that saw him win three rushing titles, be named MVP in 2012 and suspended for the majority of the 2014 season.

He also holds the single-game rushing record with 296 yards (against San Diego in 2007), is the Vikings' all-time rushing leader (16th in NFL history) and holds the Vikings record for most rushing touchdowns. 

Minnesota VikingsSportsCrime and Public Safety