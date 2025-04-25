Adrian Peterson arrested for driving while impaired in MN

The Brief Adrian Peterson was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired. Peterson was in Minneapolis for the Vikings NFL draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson was arrested in Hennepin County for allegedly driving while impaired.

Adrian Peterson arrested

Adrian Peterson's mugshot. (Hennepin County Jail)

What we know:

Peterson, 40, was arrested and booked into jail for probable cause fourth-degree driving while impaired, which is a misdemeanor.

He was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol at about 3:30 a.m., the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said. He was booked into jail at 5:16 a.m. Friday, according to the jail roster.

He is currently not in custody, the sheriff's office said.

Peterson was in Minneapolis on Thursday. He made an appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings NFL draft party.

What we don't know:

Further details about his arrest have not been shared.

This story will be updated when FOX 9 learns more information.

The backstory:

Peterson is a former Minnesota Vikings running back and an NFL MVP.

His past criminal history includes a domestic violence arrest, after which he agreed to complete domestic violence and alcohol counseling.

READ MORE: Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested at LAX

He was also charged with child abuse in 2014, leading him to be suspended by the Minnesota Vikings. He later pleaded no contest and avoided jail time.

Peterson had a 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. It was a career that saw him win three rushing titles, be named MVP in 2012 and suspended for the majority of the 2014 season.

He also holds the single-game rushing record with 296 yards (against San Diego in 2007), is the Vikings all-time rushing leader (16th in NFL history) and holds the Vikings record for most rushing touchdowns.