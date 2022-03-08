Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay: What does it mean for Vikings?

article

The first quarterback domino of the NFL offseason has apparently fallen, and it has major implications on the NFC North Division.

According to multiple reports, Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a four-year deal worth as much as $200 million, including $153 million in guaranteed money. It would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Rodgers’ other options included forcing his way out of Green Bay with a trade, presumably to the Denver Broncos for a reunion with former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, now the Broncos’ head coach. He also could’ve retired, but the Packers made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

It ends a weird two years of drama with the Packers, after they used their 2020 first round pick on Jordan Love, which fueled speculation that Rodgers was on his way out of Green Bay.

It’s no coincidence the news became public Tuesday, with NFL teams having until 3 p.m. central time to place the franchise tag on potential free agents for the 2022 season. The Packers are also likely to place that tag on wide receiver Davante Adams. If that happens, it means the top quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL remains intact for at least one more season.

In another blockbuster deal reported early Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

So what does it mean for the Minnesota Vikings? Well, it might take another six days to find out. Legal tampering for NFL free agency starts on March 14. Two days later, teams can start signing free agents. The Vikings’ biggest decision of the offseason is the future of Kirk Cousins, who is under contract for $45 million for 2022.

Reports indicate Cousins isn’t interested in taking a pay cut in 2022, so an extension is the only way to keep him in Minnesota with a more friendly salary cap hit. Or, they could seek a trade with a team that needs a quarterback, now that Rodgers is off the board. Cousins has played four seasons with the Vikings, and the franchise has just one playoff win over that time. He came to Minnesota in 2017 on a three-year, $84 million deal that was fully-guaranteed.

With Rodgers back in the fold, the Packers remain the favorite in the NFC North and now have the most direct path to the playoffs and the Super Bowl. The Vikings have given no indication they’re going to move on from Cousins, but it will be interesting to see if that changes given the Rodgers’ news.

Rodgers’ has been a thorn in the Vikings’ side over his time with the Packers. In 28 games, including a playoff game, he’s 16-10-1 against Minnesota. He’s thrown for more than 7,000 yards, 57 touchdowns and just seven interceptions against the Vikings.

There’s also the argument that Cousins isn’t the biggest reason for the Vikings’ struggles since he signed with Minnesota. The offensive line has been inconsistent, he’s been sacked 135 times in 63 starts. Minnesota’s defense has also been in the bottom half of the league the last two seasons. The run defense was among the worst in the NFL under Mike Zimmer the last two years.

So while we wait for the new Vikings’ front office, led by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, to make roster decisions starting next week, we’ll have a lot better idea where the franchise might be headed once we know what the future holds for Cousins in Minnesota.