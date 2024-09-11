Aaron Jones practices Skol chant ahead of Vikings home opener

The Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for their home opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, and there might not be anybody more excited than running back Aaron Jones.

He was asked after Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center about being on the home sideline for the first time. He started his response with a "Skol" chant.

"Skol! I’m so ready to hear that, the horn (Gjallarhorn). I’ve seen if from the other side, and let me tell you, it’s contagious. When you’re on the other sideline, you’re trying not to clap, you’re trying not to get into it because you see the whole stadium doing it and it’s contagious," Jones said. "I’m really amped to just come out there and play in front of the fans at U.S. Bank, here in Minnesota. This has been special for me and the fans here are special, so I’m excited for Sunday."

The Skol chant is one of the more electric pregame events in the NFL.

Why it matters

Jones spent his first seven NFL seasons with the rival Green Bay Packers. That means he’s seen and heard the Skol chant from the visiting sidelines every year of his career until now, as U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016.

Jones was released by the Packers this offseason after refusing to take a pay cut for the second straight year. He’s said multiple times after signing with the Vikings, "God doesn’t make mistakes."

Jones Vikings’ debut

Jones made quite the impression on Kevin O’Connell and the offense in his Minnesota debut. He scored the first touchdown of the season on a 3-yard run, beating the Giants’ defense to the pylon for a 7-3 lead. He finished with 14 carries for 94 yards, falling just short of a 100-yard game.

The Vikings host the 49ers at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.