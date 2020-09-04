'A fresh start': Yannick Ngakoue will fill void left by Everson Griffen on Vikings defensive line

article

Seeking a fresh start after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Yannick Ngakoue was pleasantly surprised to get a phone call earlier this week from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings needed a defensive end to fill the void of the departed Everson Griffen, and Ngakoue was ready for a change of scenery, as have many players lately with the Jaguars. The Vikings sent Jacksonville a 2021 second round pick, and a 2022 conditional fifth round pick.

It felt like the right move for both sides.

“Joining the Vikings is a fresh start, a breath of fresh air. Get to play for a great city and town, and also I’m just excited to be here,” Ngakoue told reporters Friday via Zoom. “It’s another opportunity in the NFL, another opportunity to make plays and make a name, so that’s what I’m excited about.”

He also wasn’t phased by taking a pay cut. Ngakoue was due about $17 million this season with Jacksonville, but agreed to a restructured contract for about $12 million. He said it wasn’t about the money.

“Just needed a fresh start, and Minnesota was one of the few teams that gave me the opportunity to continue to live out my dream. I’m just appreciative of that and I’m excited,” Ngakoue said.

He also wants to wear a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio one day as an NFL hall of famer. Ngakoue got his first look inside TCO Performance Cener earlier this week, where the likes of John Randle, Cris Carter and Randy Moss are in full display on the walls.

In the present, Ngakoue and Danielle Hunter will team up as two of the better defensive ends in the NFL on the same line. Nagkoue was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after getting a career-high 12 sacks.

Ngakoue, in 63 career games and 62 starts, has 122 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and two career defensive touchdowns. His 37.5 sacks are the most by a Jaguars player through 63 career games in franchise history and ranks second all-time in the team’s history behind Tony Brackens’ 55.0 career sacks.

He takes pride in forcing fumbles. He led the NFL in that category on the way to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

“Everybody can get sacks, it’s easy. But the guys that are special are the guys that can change a game,” Ngakoue said. “Forcing a fumble is changing the game to give your offense another opportunity to score points. That’s what I feel like is really special about forcing fumbles.”

He did a little bit of everything last season, with eight sacks, 13 tackles for a loss, one interception, six passes defended, four forced fumbles and 41 tackles.

He credits his work ethic and a trust in God for his consistent success.

“Just work ethic, nothing was given to me as a kid all the way to now and I’ve had to work for everything. Just a work ethic, a grind and that faith has helped me become a quality player in this league,” Ngakoue said.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer got his first look at Ngakoue in practice on Thursday. They’re taking things slowly with him, letting him dive into the playbook and learn the scheme as the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers await in nine days.

Zimmer likes what he sees so far.

“He practices very hard, we took it kind of easy on him yesterday just because of the fact that we didn’t know what kind of shape he would be in. He seemed to catch onto the basic things pretty well, I think he’ll fit in fine,” Zimmer said. “He’s a good guy and I think he’ll add something to the defense.”

His goal is to be another elite pass rusher on the edge, just like Hunter on the opposite side. Hunter became the fastest player in NFL history last season to get to 50 career sacks in his first five seasons.

“That’s what we’re trying to be, we want to become the best of the best. We want to be elite, when they talk about edge rushers, we want them to talk about Danielle and Yannick,” Ngakoue said.

One of his first duties after arriving to Minnesota and clearing COVID-19 protocols was getting his No. 91 jersey. He’s had it his entire football career, and wants to be known throughout his NFL tenure as No. 91. The problem? Before his arrival, that jersey belonged to Jalyn Holmes.

Ngakoue was happy to pay him to get that jersey. Holmes will now sport No. 90.

“That’s how I started off, that’s how you identify me in this league. I feel like there’s only one No. 91 in this era right now that can do what I do. That’s why the number was so special to me,” Ngakoue said. “Jalyn had to let people know the number was paid for. I want to continue to have that number all the way until I’m retired.”

He doesn’t know what the future holds, but for now is solely focused on getting ready for the Packers Week 1.