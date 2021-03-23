'A dream job': Ben Johnson introduced as Gophers basketball coach

The University of Minnesota made it official Tuesday morning: Ben Johnson is the new face of Gophers men’s basketball.

Johnson, 40, has been an assistant coach at six different programs over the last 17 seasons, including five years at Minnesota under Richard Pitino. He was most recently the lead assistant at Xavier under Travis Steele, helping the program get consecutive recruiting classes ranked in the top 30 in the country.

Recruiting was the biggest topic to come out of Johnson’s introductory news conference with the Gophers. There is a lot of basketball talent in the state of Minnesota, and more of it needs to be staying home. Nobody knows it more than Johnson, who played for the Gophers for three seasons after starting his college basketball career at Northwestern.

"We feel very comfortable and we’re confident that we got the best person for Minnesota basketball to take us to the next level that this program deserves," Athletic Director Mark Coyle said.

Johnson Is back home. The Minneapolis native and former DeLaSalle star will now get his coaching stool on the raised floor at Williams Arena. He considers coaching the Gophers his dream job, and it’s now on his shoulders to get the program back to regularly competing for Big Ten titles, and going to the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

"This is a special day for me. Couldn’t be more excited to come home and be home. This is home. When you talk about a dream job and a dream opportunity, this is home and I’ve hit it. This is full circle for me," Johnson said.

Johnson has not been a head coach, but is widely respected among Minnesota high school and AAU basketball circles. He now has his chance, a five-year deal worth about $1.95 million annually, to fill the seats at Williams Arena once again.

"Minnesota is really hungry to get this thing back rolling. I think the state of Minnesota knows what Gopher basketball is all about, and the passion with Gopher basketball," Johnson said. "First and foremost is to do a good job within the state. We have a lot of talented players that understand how to play. We’ve got to do our job within the state to keep those guys home. I want every kid, just like myself, they need to be looking forward to one day playing at Williams Arena. They need to look forward to trying to become a Gopher."

Check back with Fox 9 for more on this developing story.