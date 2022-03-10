5 thoughts from Ben Johnson’s first season leading Gophers basketball

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball season came to an end Wednesday night in a 60-51 loss to Penn State at the Big Ten Tournament.

In Ben Johnson’s first season leading his alma mater, the Gophers finished 13-17 after a 10-1 start. They finished 4-16 in Big Ten play, and didn’t have E.J. Stephens for most of Wednesday’s game due to a migraine. The Gophers had a 28-24 lead at the half, but made just 11 field goals over the final 20 minutes and shot just 26 percent from the perimeter.

The Gophers will likely look a lot different next season, and the hope is it translates to more wins. Here are five thoughts from Johnson’s first season.

JAMISON BATTLE IS A FUTURE STAR

The Gophers have a budding star in Jamison Battle, who was Johnson’s first commit. The Robbinsdale native transferred home and was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He scored 19 points Wednesday and was the Gophers’ leading scorer this season, at 17.4 points per game. His next step is taking a bigger leadership role next season.

STARTERS CARRY THE LOAD AGAINST PENN STATE

The Gophers didn’t have a lot of depth all season, but they were extremely thin Wednesday. Stephens, battling a migraine headache before tipoff, played all of 51 second half. Payton Willis, Luke Loewe, Sean Sutherlin and Battle all played the full 40 minutes, never came off the floor. Eric Curry played 39 minutes. That formula simply won’t work in the Big Ten moving forward, so Johnson’s next task is to build depth at several positions.

ONE FINAL SENDOFF FOR ERIC CURRY

Eric Curry had retired from basketball, but changed his mind last summer after getting healthy and learning Johnson was taking over. He did more than was probably ever asked or expected of him this season. He finished with 10 points and five rebounds Wednesday, in what was likely his final game as a Gopher. Curry played in 26 games, averaging 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He said Wednesday night he has no regrets coming back, and wanted to go out on his terms. He did just that.

He has the option to return next season, but it’s far more likely his college career is over and he turns his attention to coaching.

GOPHERS MUST HIT THE TRANSFER PORTAL HARD

Johnson and the coaching staff now turn their attention to the NCAA transfer portal to add talent for the 2022-23 season. They have four incoming freshmen in Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Jaden Henley. Willis, Loewe, Stephens, Sutherlin, Charlie Daniels and Danny Ogele will all leave the program. The Gophers’ priorities to add veteran talent include a pair of guards, a wing and a true center.

WHO STAYS, WHO GOES FOR NEXT SEASON?

We know Battle, Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen are returning next season. Fox and Ihnen will be back from season-ending knee injuries. The two questions are Treyton Thompson and Abdoulaye Thiam. Thompson, a Minnesota native, played in 19 games and started one. He averaged eight minutes per game, averaging 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds. Thiam played in just 15 games. We’ll see what happens this offseason, but nearly every team in college basketball loses at least one player to the transfer portal.

The foundation is laid and the Gophers have an identity under Johnson. Now, it’s got to move forward and the talent has to get deeper.