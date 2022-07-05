3M Open lands player commitments from Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama

The 3M Open is about two weeks away at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and some of the top golfers in the world will be in Minnesota for the event, now in its fourth year.

Tournament officials have been releasing player commitments in the days leading up to the golf event of the summer in Minnesota. Tuesday, they announced commitments from Jason Day, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker and last week’s winner at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston.

Day is a former No. 1 player in the world. There will be at least 34 players in the 3M Open field who have won tournaments in the last two seasons, including seven winners this season.

Last week, Hideki Matsuyama, the No. 14-ranked player in the world, announced he was coming to Blaine. Former Master’s champion Danny Willett, and U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover also announced their commitments.

It’s been one of the most challenging years ever for the tournament’s executive director, Hollis Cavner, to bring big names to Blaine. The newly-started and Saudi-backed LIV Tour is attracting some of the biggest names in golf, including Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey.

The inaugural 3M Open champion, Matthew Wolff, also joined the LIV Tour. Players on that new tour have been suspended by the PGA and are not eligible for tour-sanctioned events, such as the 3M Open.

Matsuyama at No. 14, and Tony Finau at No. 16, are currently the highest-ranked players committed to playing the 3M Open, which goes July 18-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Players have until Friday, July 15, to commit to the tournament.

The 3M Open, now in its fourth year, has a seven-year contract with TPC Twin Cities.