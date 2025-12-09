Expand / Collapse search
3 players with Minnesota ties headed to College Football Hall of Fame

By
Published  December 9, 2025 1:10pm CST
Minnesota Gophers Sports
FOX 9
College Football Hall of Fame inducts 3 with Minnesota ties

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Jim Kleinsasser, former Gophers' center Greg Eslinger and former St. John's wide receiver Blake Elliott are being inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The Brief

    • Three players with Minnesota ties are entering the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.
    • The induction ceremony will take place Tuesday in Las Vegas.
    • The local ties are former Gophers' offensive lineman Greg Eslinger, St. John's wide receiver Blake Elliott and former Vikings' tight end Jim Kleinsasser, who had notable achievements in college football.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three players with strong Minnesota connections are being honored by the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025. 

Minnesota players inducted 

What we know:

Greg Eslinger, Blake Elliott and Jim Kleinsasser are the standout players being inducted with Minnesota ties. 

The ceremony is set for Tuesday night at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The entire 2025 class was part of a morning news conference, where former players and coaches reflected on their time in college football. 

The backstory:

Eslinger, a former Minnesota Golden Gophers' center, was a two-time consensus First Team All-American and won prestigious awards like the Outland and Rimington trophies. 

Elliott, from Saint John’s, was a three-time All-American and led his team to a national championship in 2003. He also won the Gagliardi Trophy that season, Division III's version of the Heisman Trophy. 

Elliott finished his career second all-time across NCAA Divisions in catches (327) and second in NCAA Division III in touchdown receptions (56). He accumulated 369 receptions for 4,826 yards and 63 touchdowns. Elliott also added 744 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 109 carries. He played for John Gagliardi, the all-time winningest coach in the history of college football.

"There’s a million things that made the culture with John as a coach special. All-time winningest coach in the history of college football, and to be part of that and the ecosystem he created, I would not be sitting at this stage if it wasn’t for his involvement in that program for 57 years," Elliott said Tuesday. "I’m extremely grateful to be in the Hall of Fame with him."

Kleinsasser, known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings, was a two-time First-Team All-American at North Dakota. 

Impact on Minnesota football 

Local perspective:

Todd Fultz, President of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation, expressed pride in the players' achievements, highlighting their contributions to Minnesota's rich football history. 

What they're saying:

"We are so proud to have three players with Minnesota connections entering the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame this year," said Fultz. 

Why you should care:

These inductions highlight the significant impact Minnesota athletes have had on college football, celebrating their contributions and inspiring future generations.

