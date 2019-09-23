Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old's wish comes true when she meets Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

Published 
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
12-year-old Brookelyn Poggensee meets with her favorite football player Stefon Diggs ( Minnesota Vikings )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 12-year-old girl from Illinois had her wish come true Saturday when she was able to attend Minnesota Vikings practice and meet her favorite NFL player, wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Brookelyn Poggensee has a rare blood disease and had recently undergone a stem cell transplant. Through the Make-A-Wish foundation, the NFL arranged for Brooke to meet Diggs during the Vikings walk-through on Saturday.

Brooke and Digg's friendship continued Sunday when she got to hang on the field with with him and play catch during pregame warm ups prior to the kickoff against the Oakland Raiders. 

