Desoto’s lifesaving ride

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

See this neglected dog’s incredible transformation

Every animal who walks through the doors of Animal Humane Society (AHS) comes with a unique journey and backstory that led them to their second chance at AHS.

For Desoto, a 7-month-old terrier mix, that journey started in Tennessee — with one of the worst cases of an embedded collar Animal Humane Society’s animal welfare partners had ever seen.

Desoto was rescued as part of an ongoing humane investigation case, where agents were called to rescue a dog left tied to a tree, and bleeding from his neck. The collar, likely placed on Desoto as a puppy, had become smaller and tighter on him as he grew — squeezing and slicing into the vital tissue on his neck.

This wasn’t an accident. Someone had purposefully left this sweet puppy to suffer. Desoto needed help and thankfully the rescue partner in Tennessee could bring him to immediate safety.

While the local vets were able to safely remove the embedded collar and stop the bleeding, Desoto would require specialized care to repair the damage that was done.

Animal Humane Society was the first to be called.

The surgery to repair Desoto’s neck was high risk and took an extraordinary amount of time to carefully close the large wound — but the expert veterinary staff at AHS knew exactly what to do.

His surgery was successful, and the 7-month-old rebounded quickly, seeming to know his life was about to change forever. Once trapped in a life that was suffocating, Desoto could now be playful and free — and experience a world filled with the love he’d always deserved.

In an average year, AHS transports more than 4,000 animals in need from within Minnesota and across the country to their shelters. From providing medical care and behavioral rehabilitation to giving each animal the second chance they may not have otherwise received, AHS is making a difference for vulnerable animals near and far.

Animal lovers in our community made Desoto’s new beginning possible, but there are still so many animals in their shelters waiting for a second chance of their own.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, when you give to AHS in December, your gift will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000! Help Animal Humane Society change 2X as many lives this holiday season. Because though their journey may begin at AHS, second chances begin with you. Donate today.