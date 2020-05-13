Thank you for watching Shine On Minnesota, a broadcast event from FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio benefitting Minnesota nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis. WATCH IT AGAIN

Shine On Minnesota included entertainment, musical performances, inspirational messages and stories of hope from some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities, including Soul Asylum, Andrew Zimmern, Yam Haus, New Power Generation, Michael Shynes, Children’s Theatre Company, Stokley Williams, Okee Dokee Brothers, P.J. Fleck, Jeremy Messersmith and Dessa, who teamed up with the Minnesota Orchestra to debut a new collaborative at-home style music video of her hit, Skeleton Key.

FOX 9 and MPR are proud to announce you helped raise more than $140,000 in just two hours! In partnership with GiveMN, proceeds from Shine On MN have been donated to:

- Second Harvest Heartland to support efforts to provide food security to Minnesotans in need.

- Springboard for the Arts to support Minnesota artists during the pandemic.

- MN Central Kitchen to help the restaurant industry tackle hunger and layoffs brought on by the pandemic.

Donations can still be made by visiting www.ShineOnMN.com.