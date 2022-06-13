Zoo staff forced to intervene after dog enters gorilla enclosure

Staff at the San Diego Zoo safely removed a dog that became trapped in an enclosure with gorillas on Sunday.

The dog, identified as a male shepherd, reportedly entered the enclosure of its own accord. A gorilla soon spotted the dog and chased it, however, leading visitors to start yelling the gorilla's name in an attempt to distract it, according to local news media.

Staff with the San Diego Human Society soon intervened, removing the gorillas and rescuing the dog.

"As soon as zoo staff saw the dog, they moved the gorillas out," the SD Humane Society said in a statement.

Freeze frame from video showing a gorilla chase after a dog that accidentally became trapped inside an enclosure at a San Diego zoo. (Desteniey Pickett via Storyful)

The dog, which did not have a microchip, is now being held so the owner can be identified.

"Our Humane Officers were able to move in and safely leash the shepherd and bring him back to our Escondido Campus for evaluation," it continued.

The incident comes days after an orangutan grabbed a visitor through its cage at a zoo in Indonesia.

Footage shows the animal snatching at a visitor's shirt, triggering a scuffle where the man tries to escape the animal's grasp .

The incident reportedly took place at the Kasang Kulim Zoo in the Indonesian province of Riau.

