‘Zero waste’ store opens second location in Minneapolis

A store that tailors to sustainable and reusable products is set to open its second store in Minneapolis.

First opened three years ago in South Minneapolis, Tare Market has announced it will expand into the Northeast neighborhood of the city.

According to the announcement for the store’s official Facebook page, "Tare Market has always been a community effort. Whether it is our community container kiosk, our educational classes – our donations to local nonprofits and school groups – our Terracycle recycling program, our bread share, or so many other examples, we strive to help every member of this community moves towards a sustainable lifestyle, in whatever way that looks like to them."

The new location will be larger than its current space, and aim to spread awareness for "zero waste living."

Tare also announced a crowdfunding campaign that it says will play a crucial financial role in the expansion of the small business. Perks currently range from products to informal classes.

