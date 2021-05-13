You can now ride your bike to both terminals of MSP Airport

article

You can now ride your bicycle to both terminals of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Thursday, the airport announced bicyclists can travel directly into Terminals 1 and 2 after completion of the silver ramp.

Cyclists have to use a specific route, which runs along Northwest Drive, parallel to Hwy. 5. It was extended past the InterContinental Hotel MSP Airport into the Silver Ramp.

The airport has installed new covered bike racks and a public bike repair station nearby.