YMCAs offering free food bags for families in need this holiday season
(FOX 9) - YMCAs across the Twin Cities metro are teaming up with the nonprofit Every Meal to make sure children and families have enough to eat this winter.
From now until Jan. 3, select YMCA locations will have free food bags available for families in need. Families can pick up the meals from the entrance Monday through Friday during business hours.
The 19 YMCA locations offering meals can be found here: ymcanorth.org/food-distribution