Yes 4 Minneapolis tells supporters to wait to vote until police ballot question is settled

The political group that got the Minneapolis police proposal on November's ballot is asking voters to wait to vote after a Hennepin County judge scrapped the question from the ballot.

The group, Yes 4 Minneapolis, has filed a petition asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to grant an 11th-hour review before voting starts Friday. A spokeswoman told reporters that Friday doesn't represent a "hard stop" and the group would keep pressing the Supreme Court to step in after voting starts.

"We are asking folks hold off on voting until we get some more clarity on this," said JaNaé Bates, the group's spokeswoman. "We want folks to vote."

Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson ruled Tuesday that the ballot language was "unreasonable and misleading" and blocked Minneapolis from counting votes on the question. The proposal asks voters if they want to scrap the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new public safety agency.

"The Court finds that the new ballot question does not ensure that voters are able to understand the essential purpose of the proposed amendment," Anderson wrote in her order.

Minneapolis City Attorney Jim Rowader said he would appeal Anderson's ruling.

"The City Attorney’s Office is focused on a speedy appellate process to ensure all voters have the opportunity to make known their positions on this critical issue as part of the municipal election this year," Rowader said in an emailed statement.

If Yes 4 Minneapolis or the city appeal and that appeal is pending when early voting starts, the city must tell voters not to vote on this question, Anderson said in her ruling.

This is the third version of the ballot language that Anderson has struck down -- but the most consequential, because of the impending start of early voting on Friday. Ballots are at the printer this week, and Hennepin County election officials have said there is no time to reprint them.

A yes vote would change the city's charter, getting rid of the police department, police chief, and the city's required minimum number of police staff. Future city councils and mayors could decide how many police officers should be employed in the new public safety agency.

Three Minneapolis residents filed a lawsuit over the ballot question language, arguing that it did not appropriately explain the effects of a yes vote. Anderson first tossed out a lengthy explanatory note that Minneapolis wanted to include, then said the pared-down second version was too vague.

Attorneys for the three residents, the city and Yes 4 Minneapolis made their arguments before the judge Monday about the third version of ballot language. In the hearing, the city's attorney compared the saga to Goldilocks, voicing frustration over the process of asking the judge to find language that was "just right."

