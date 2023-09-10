Xfinity Stream outage frustrates football fans

It's Week 1 and Xfinity is starting the season with a loss.

An inopportune outage for the company's streaming app infuriated football fans on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season.

The outage has left Xfinity Stream customers, trying to turn in for the afternoon games, and unable to watch television. In multiple posts online, Xfinity users report getting error messages either signaling a connection error or simply saying: "Something went wrong."

"Why is your streaming app not working on the first day of NFL football???" one user wrote.

The issue appeared to be widespread, with people across the country raising concerns.

The Xfinity Support account on X (formerly Twitter) is responding to complaining users, writing: "We’re aware of an issue affecting some customers’ Xfinity Stream service and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. For now, you should be able to stream content you subscribe to directly through the providers’ apps."

As of about 3 p.m., the company said the issue had been restored.

