WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in St. Paul

Nothing was going to stop one Minnesota veteran from celebrating his 100th birthday on Sunday.

Ernie Lamson, a World War II veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne, marked his 100th birthday Sunday afternoon with a party at Gabe's by the Park in St. Paul.

It's a party that got nearly ruined when Ernie had to undergo medical treatment just two days before the party. But, showing his grit, and with the approval of his doctor, Ernie was able to make it to his celebration.

While his party was on Sunday, Ernie's birthday is actually tomorrow.