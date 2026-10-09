Wright County crash kills 91-year-old woman, injures 96-year-old driver

The Brief A 91-year-old woman has died after the car she was in crashed into a van in Buffalo. The 29-year-old woman driving the van was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle, a 96-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



An elderly woman was killed after the car she was in collided with a van in Buffalo, Minnesota, Thursday morning.

Buffalo fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 96-year-old man was turning left into a Walmart parking lot on Highway 25 when he collided with a 29-year-old woman driving a van in the opposite direction.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The passenger in his car, a 91-year-old woman, died in the crash.

The 29-year-old woman was not injured.

Authorities say it is unknown if the man or woman in the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said who is at fault for the crash or if there will be any arrests.