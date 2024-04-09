Wright Co. deputies investigate car break-ins during Sunday church services

Wright County authorities are investigating after thieves targeted more than a dozen cars at churches during Sunday services.

The rash of break-ins at Quarry Church in Monticello Township along with Connection Point Church and Buffalo Evangelical Free Church in Buffalo Township has left church members surprised, sad, and mad, with no one yet in custody for these crimes.

"It’s just scary to know that our space was invaded and we didn’t know what was going on until one little boy said something’s happening in the parking lot," lamented Nick Ordorff from Nick’s Detailing.

The break-ins happened over the course of about 30 minutes on Sunday morning at the three Wright County churches. 13 vehicles were targeted, including some smash-and-grab thefts, while other vehicles were left unlocked. All of the car owners and their families feel victimized and, in one case, scared as there was a young boy inside one of the cars.

"Mom and dad were in the church and the front door opened and he thought it was his dad and the person looked in the car, and he doesn’t think that he saw him but he looked in the car," Heather Thornton from the Buffalo Evangelical Free Church recounted. "But he realized there wasn’t anything he could quickly grab and then slammed the door and kept going down the line."

They kept going until the thieves found a purse.

Nick Ordorff is now offering to assist the victims by cleaning up their cars at a very low cost through his detailing shop, emphasizing the importance of church and community. "Church is a big thing. It’s not right. I’m always about trying to help people out do the right thing," he stated.

The sheriff’s office suspects that a few individuals working together are behind these thefts, although their connection to other crimes remains uncertain.

With the investigation ongoing, churches have issued warnings to their congregants to keep their vehicles locked, some are expanding their security teams, and one has surveillance footage that may help investigators crack the case.