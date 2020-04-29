Wrestling coach in Eden Prairie accused of inappropriately touching young girl

A wrestling coach in Eden Prairie is facing sexual assault allegations after prosecutors say he inappropriately touched a young girl he was coaching.

Forty-three-year-old Mustafa Shabazz is facing a single count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the investigation into Shabazz began in February after a young girl came forward and told her parents that he had touched her.

Prosecutors say the girl began wrestling in 2018 at the age of nine. But, after an injury, in the spring of 2019 she refused to return. Months later, prosecutors say the girl told her friend and then later her parents what happened.

Investigators say the girl said Shabazz touched her private areas over her clothes. She said he claimed it was an accident but he kept doing it.

Last summer, investigators say another girl reported that Shabazz would give her tight hugs and caress her back at wrestling tournaments.

That conduct was reported, and Shabazz resigned after being questioned about it. That victim also later reported being inappropriately touched by Shabazz, prosecutors say. However, they say that conduct happened outside of their jurisdiction.

If Shabazz is found guilty, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says they will sek an aggravated sentence against him because he held a position of authority.