Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:02 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

'World's largest' bounce house coming to Twin Cities

By Melissa Turtinen
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 9
article

(Sarasota Experience, Big Bounce America)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Guinness World Record holder for largest bounce house is coming to the Twin Cities this month. 

The bouncy attraction, which includes a 16,000-square-foot "world’s largest" bounce house, will be set up at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park from May 27-29 and June 3-5. 

The event is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring four massive inflatables:

  • The "world’s largest" bounce house, which is 16,000-square-feet and 32 feet tall, with giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops, as well as a stage for a DJ.
  • The Sport Slam, which is new for 2022, includes a customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops and balls. There are zones for climbing and a "battle zone" where people can compete to see who can stay on their podium the longest.
  • The Giant is 900-feet long featuring 50 different obstacles as people make their way from the starting line to the grand finale monster slide.
  • airSPACE is a space-themed bounce house filled with aliens, spaceships, moon craters, a five-lane slide, a 25-foot inflatable alien, and three ball pits.

Tickets are available online, starting at $19. Advanced tickets are encouraged because the event is expected to sell out. 