'World's largest' bounce house coming to Twin Cities

The Guinness World Record holder for largest bounce house is coming to the Twin Cities this month.

The bouncy attraction, which includes a 16,000-square-foot "world’s largest" bounce house, will be set up at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park from May 27-29 and June 3-5.

The event is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world, featuring four massive inflatables:

The "world’s largest" bounce house, which is 16,000-square-feet and 32 feet tall, with giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops, as well as a stage for a DJ.

The Sport Slam, which is new for 2022, includes a customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops and balls. There are zones for climbing and a "battle zone" where people can compete to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

The Giant is 900-feet long featuring 50 different obstacles as people make their way from the starting line to the grand finale monster slide.

airSPACE is a space-themed bounce house filled with aliens, spaceships, moon craters, a five-lane slide, a 25-foot inflatable alien, and three ball pits.

Tickets are available online, starting at $19. Advanced tickets are encouraged because the event is expected to sell out.