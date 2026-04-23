World Beer Cup winners include 4 Minnesota craft breweries

The Brief Four Minnesota breweries won five medals at the 2026 World Beer Cup Awards in Philadelphia. The World Beer Cup is considered the most prestigious beer competition in the world, with more than 8,000 entries from 50 countries. The Minnesota breweries are Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Canal Park Brewing Co., and Little Thistle Brewing Co.



Minnesota breweries are getting international recognition after bringing home medals from the 2026 World Beer Cup Awards.

Minnesota breweries bring home gold from World Beer Cup

By the numbers:

Four Minnesota craft breweries earned five medals at the World Beer Cup Awards Ceremony in Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 22.

The event, often called "the Olympics of Beer," saw more than 8,166 entries from 1,644 producers representing 50 countries. Judges from 38 countries awarded gold, silver and bronze medals across 113 beer categories, recognizing beers that best exemplified their style and quality.

The World Beer Cup is the most prestigious beer competition in the world, and winning any medal is a major achievement for breweries in Minnesota and beyond.

Local perspective:

The following Minnesota beers and breweries were recognized at the World Beer Cup Awards:

• Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Minneapolis: "Dark Skies Baltic Porter" (Gold, Strong Beer)

• Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Minneapolis: "Eisbock" (Gold, German Style Eisbock or Doppelbock)

• Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Minneapolis: "Doppelbock" (Silver, German Style Eisbock or Doppelbock)

• Canal Park Brewing Co., Duluth: "Night Trekker Baltic Porter- Aquavit Barrel Aged" (Silver, Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer)

• Little Thistle Brewing Co., Rochester: "Double Elbow- Tonks Tuesdays Pils" (Bronze, American Style Pilsner)

What they're saying:

Director of Government and Industry Relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Bob Galligan shared the following statement:

"The World Beer Cup award has been the most coveted award in brewing for 30 years. Any medal placement is a testament to the world-class skills and passion of a brewer. Brewers of this State stood on stage at the World Beer Cup Wednesday evening and proved what Minnesota beer drinkers already know. Some of the best beer in the world is made in The Star of the North.

The backstory:

The World Beer Cup was developed in 1996 to celebrate brewing excellence and promote greater awareness of beer styles and flavors worldwide.

Organized by the Brewers Association, the competition highlights the talent and creativity of small and independent brewers.