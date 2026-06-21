Expand / Collapse search

Woodbury crash: Driver crashes into multiple townhomes, causing gas leak

By
FOX 9
Woodbury
Published June 21, 2026 11:30 AM CDT
Published June 21, 2026 11:30 AM CDT
article

Photo taken by Mirisa Dier shows the damage done by a driver who crashed into multiple townhomes in Woodbury. (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A driver damaged three townhomes in Woodbury after crashing int them on Saturday night.
    • A witness reports that a gas line was also ruptured, and some residents had to leave their homes.
    • No injuries have been reported.

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple townhomes in Woodbury were damaged when a driver struck them with a vehicle, causing a gas line to rupture and some residents to evacuate their homes.

Driver crashes vehicle into multiple Woodbury townhomes 

What they're saying:

A witness at the scene told FOX 9 that three townhomes were struck around 10:30 or 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver also reportedly hit a gas line, which prompted some residents to leave their homes.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Woodbury Police Department and will update this story if they respond with more details. 

The Source: This story uses information and images gathered from a witness at the scene.

WoodburyCrime and Public Safety