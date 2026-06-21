Woodbury crash: Driver crashes into multiple townhomes, causing gas leak

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The Brief A driver damaged three townhomes in Woodbury after crashing int them on Saturday night. A witness reports that a gas line was also ruptured, and some residents had to leave their homes. No injuries have been reported.



Multiple townhomes in Woodbury were damaged when a driver struck them with a vehicle, causing a gas line to rupture and some residents to evacuate their homes.

Driver crashes vehicle into multiple Woodbury townhomes

What they're saying:

A witness at the scene told FOX 9 that three townhomes were struck around 10:30 or 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver also reportedly hit a gas line, which prompted some residents to leave their homes.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Woodbury Police Department and will update this story if they respond with more details.