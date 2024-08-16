Woodbury Target standoff: Attorney's office says police acted lawful in shooting of suspect

The Washington County Attorney's Office has concluded that when the Woodbury police officer and Washington County Sheriff's Deputy shot the man who pointed a pellet gun at them, it was a lawful use of force.

The decision

The Washington County Attorney's Office determined Woodbury Police Officer James Stoffel and Deputy Brian Krook were justified in using deadly force against the suspect of the standoff, Donald Eugene Roche.

The reasoning behind the decision comes down to the "high-powered pellet gun" Roche pointed at law enforcement. The attorney's office says that the pellet gun, a 4.5 mm CO2-powered Crosman high-velocity SNR357, is "designed to, and did, look like a firearm." Then continued to say that the manufacturer's website says the pellet gun has "the heft and feel of a Saturday Night Special" and they warn that misusing the pellet gun could cause serious injury or death.

A photo from police shows the armed man. (Woodbury Police Department / Supplied)

How it happened

Roche had stolen a wallet in Oakdale and used credit cards from that wallet to make over $1,500 in fraudulent purchases at a Target in Woodbury.

Police attempted to arrest Roche at Target, but then disengaged when they saw he had what looked like a revolver. Roche then got into his car. Washington County SWAT then tried to negotiate Roche's surrender but was unsuccessful.

Roche then got out of his car with the pellet gun, which looked like a revolver, at the police. The officers at the scene told Roche to put his hands in the air, but he did not, so SWAT attempted to get him to comply by using less-lethal rounds, but he still did not surrender.

Roche then pointed the pellet gun at the officers, and the Washington County Attorney's Office says, "Officer Stoffel, fearing for himself, other officers, and innocent bystanders, fired two rounds from his service rifle. One of the rounds struck Roche."

After Roche was hit, he still did not comply with law enforcement, the attorney's office said. He instead went and took cover behind his car. SWAT approached and told him to drop his weapon, but Roche went around the car toward Deputy Krook, who was also telling Roche to drop the weapon.

The attorney's office says, "Roche then began to move the revolver toward Deputy Krook, which made Deputy Krook fear for his safety and the safety of nearby officers. Deputy Krook fired four rounds from his service pistol at Roche, one of which struck Roche."

Roche was then taken to the hospital and then released to Washington County Jail.

Roche charged, pleads guilty

According to the attorney's office, Roche has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of financial transaction card fraud and one count of third-degree burglary. Roche pleaded guilty to both counts of second-degree assault.

Roche is set to be sentenced on Sept. 30.

According to the attorney's office, Roche said in his plea hearing that police "had every right" to shoot him "based on his actions." Roche also said in the hearing, "he had decided he wanted the officers to shoot and kill him because he did not want to go back to prison."

What they're saying

"Mr. Roche intentionally threatened the lives of law enforcement officers to exploit their trained reactions and compel the use of deadly force," Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said. "Fortunately, that force was not lethal here, but the effects of being forced to react with deadly force can be very damaging to law enforcement and their families. This ‘suicide by cop’ attempt is a reminder of the swiftly evolving and unpredictably dangerous scenarios they face on a daily basis. I am grateful that there are brave people who nevertheless take these significant risks to assist and protect us."

Woodbury Public Safety Director Jason Posel released the following statement on the decision:

"Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson announced yesterday (Aug. 15, 2024) that a Woodbury police officer and Washington County Sheriff’s deputy acted lawfully and with remarkable bravery in an incident involving 61-year-old Donald Eugene Roche in April. Roche, wielding a high-powered pellet gun that resembled a firearm, threatened officers and resisted arrest, leading to the use of force by both officers.

"The officers’ quick and decisive actions in a high-risk situation ensured the safety of all involved and exemplified their dedication to public safety. I commend their courage and professionalism during this challenging encounter.

"We are grateful for the immediate and ongoing support from the community and local businesses, which was crucial in managing the incident. Our thanks also go to our law enforcement partners, the Washington County Attorney’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for their thorough review of this incident.

"We hope Mr. Roche receives the help he needs to address his challenges. This case underscores the unpredictable nature of police work and the critical importance of mental health support."