Woodbury, Minn. woman held by troopers after crash leaves 1 dead on I-94

Troopers say a woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after a deadly crash along I-94 in West Lakeland Township, Minnesota.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Blazer, 65-year-old Randy Kopesky, had pulled his vehicle and trailer over to the side of the road near the St. Croix rest stop. Just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, they say a 51-year-old Woodbury woman driving a 2019 Kia Sorrento made "contact" with Kopesky.

First responders were called and later pronounced Kopesky dead at the scene.

Officers say the Woodbury woman was booked in Washington County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. However, troopers say impairment is not suspect in the crash.