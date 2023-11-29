Woman wrongly fired because of her pregnancy, MDHR finds

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced Wednesday a settlement agreement with a Coon Rapids dental office that was accused of wrongfully firing a pregnant employee.

The MDHR found PL Dental violated its employee's rights when it terminated her in December 2020 when she was pregnant with twins.

The woman was told by her doctor to start her parental leave earlier than expected. A few days later, the woman was informed she was being fired due to her performance on the job. However, the MDHR found no documentation of inadequate performance.

"At a moment when this employee’s economic security was especially important to Christina and her family, Christina’s employer unlawfully fired her because of her pregnancy," Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in a press release. "State law has prohibited pregnancy discrimination for decades and this case is a reminder how critical it is for employers to have supportive policies in place for pregnant employees."

As part of the settlement, PL Dental must pay the woman three years' wages and take action to "prevent future unlawful discrimination."