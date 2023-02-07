Woman starts fire attempting to restart furnace in Luxemburg Township

Police responded to a fire in a single-family home Friday after its owners say a fire started while trying to get a furnace working again.

According to police, on Feb. 3, at around 7:25 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a fire at the address 14761 Kramer Rd in Luxemburg Township.

Stearns County Deputies and the Watkins Fire Department arrived at the scene and spoke with the homeowners.

A woman said she returned home and noticed that the house was not heating. She contacted the male homeowner, who allegedly instructed her on how to get the furnace working, according to police.

However, a short time later, she saw smoke coming from the vents in the home, and then called 911.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.