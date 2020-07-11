Expand / Collapse search

Woman seriously hurt in shooting in north Minneapolis

Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot inside a vehicle Saturday evening in north Minneapolis.

Officers say they were flagged down by bystanders in the area of 24th Avenue and Bryant Avenue North just after 8 p.m. At the scene, they learned a woman had been shot.

She was rushed to North Memorial Hospital where she is currently in serious condition, investigators say.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.