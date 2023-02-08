Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash

article

A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove.

April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.

A 67-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, police said. A 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

O'Leary will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on April 10, court records show.