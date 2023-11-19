Woman killed wrong-way crash involving semi-truck on I-94 in Wisconsin

article

A woman was killed after a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck in Wisconsin Friday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Croix near Baldwin, Wisconsin.

Authorities say the driver continued the wrong way until she crashed into a semi-truck driving eastbound. Eastbound traffic on I-94 was detoured because of the crash and the following investigation.

The 26-year-old driver, from Hammond, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash, according to authorities. The semi-truck driver, a 59-year-old man from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash is currently under investigation.