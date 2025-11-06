Woman killed in Minneapolis apartment shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating an apartment shooting that left a woman dead on West Broadway.
Fatal Minneapolis shooting
What we know:
Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 5:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
Officers then found a woman with a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators determined that a 65-year-old man who knew the woman shot her inside an apartment.
Police then arrested the man and recovered a gun from the scene. They also found a knife on the floor of the living room.
What we don't know:
The woman is expected to be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later date.
Authorities say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.