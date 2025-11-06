Woman killed in Minneapolis apartment shooting

The Brief A woman is dead after a shooting inside a Minneapolis apartment on Wednesday night. A 65-year-old man was arrested and police also recovered a gun. The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.



Minneapolis police are investigating an apartment shooting that left a woman dead on West Broadway.

Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 5:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Broadway on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Officers then found a woman with a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that a 65-year-old man who knew the woman shot her inside an apartment.

Police then arrested the man and recovered a gun from the scene. They also found a knife on the floor of the living room.

What we don't know:

The woman is expected to be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later date.

Authorities say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.