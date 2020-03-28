Woman killed after vehicle hits tree along Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis

article

A woman is dead after her vehicle slammed into a tree along Olson Highway in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol responded around 9:15 p.m. for the crash just west of Penn Avenue.

At the scene, first responders found a vehicle wrapped around a tree and the female driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, was dead.

The early investigation indicates that the vehicle was headed east on the highway before going off the road, hitting a fire hydrant before smashing into the tree.

Police do not believe another vehicle was involved in the wreck but they are reviewing video. At this time, it's not clear what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

Her identity has not yet been released.