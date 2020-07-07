Woman injured in shooting at East Phillips Park in Minneapolis

A 30-year-old woman is expected to recover after she was shot Tuesday night at East Phillips Park in Minneapolis, according to a Minneapolis Park Police spokeswoman.

Officials say around 5:42 p.m. shots were fired from the street at the corner of 24th Street and 18th Avenue. The woman was with others on the basketball court when she was hit.

Emergency responders took the woman to Hennepin County Medical Center. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspects left the area. The case remains under investigation.