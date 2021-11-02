Woman found dead, man seriously injured in Eden Prairie hotel room
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured in a hotel room Tuesday morning in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
According to police, at 10:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Residence Inn at 7780 Flying Cloud Drive to conduct a welfare check for a hotel guest.
When they arrived, officers found a woman dead in a guest room. A man was also found in the room and was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.
Police believe this was not a random incident and there is no threat to the public.
The case is still under investigation.
