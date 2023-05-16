Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
9
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County

Woman found dead, man arrested inside Yellowstone National Park

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations
21ca3d25- article

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY - MAY 26: General views of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and the Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park on May 26, 2021 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - A woman was found dead inside a car and a man was arrested at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend. 

Park rangers said on Saturday, they responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful.

Crews found a single vehicle that was driven into a snowbank and a man was standing outside. 

When they looked inside the vehicle, they found a woman deceased. Her cause of death is being determined, and her identity has been withheld pending notification of family. 

The man was then arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

The National Park Service is investigating with the help of the FBI, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 