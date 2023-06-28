Woman found dead inside car submerged in Rochester pond: Police

Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a car that was pulled from a retention pond in Rochester, Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rochester Police Department said officers responded to a report of a vehicle spotted in a retention pond near the 4000 block of 19th Street Northwest.

Police described the vehicle as appearing to have been submerged for some time and became visible due to the dry conditions and low water level. Inside the vehicle, officers found the body of a woman.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner is working to identify the woman and determine the cause of death.