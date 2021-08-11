Woman found dead in Minneapolis alley, homicide unit investigating

article

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley in the Folwell neighborhood of Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

According to police, at about 7:10 a.m., a trash hauler called to report a person down. Officers responded and found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, dead in the alley on the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North. She appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Police say her death is considered suspicious.

