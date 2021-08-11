Woman found dead in Minneapolis alley, homicide unit investigating
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley in the Folwell neighborhood of Minneapolis Wednesday morning.
According to police, at about 7:10 a.m., a trash hauler called to report a person down. Officers responded and found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, dead in the alley on the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North. She appeared to have a gunshot wound.
Police say her death is considered suspicious.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.
Advertisement