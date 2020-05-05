Woman dies of injuries after car shot at, crashed into tree in Minneapolis

Update: The woman injured in the crash has died, police reported May 9.

A woman is in grave condition after a vehicle she was in was shot at and crashed in south Minneapolis late Monday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 11:25 p.m., a man and a woman were in a vehicle when it was shot by at by an unknown person or persons. The woman was struck and the vehicle crashed into a tree near the area of Cedar Avenue South and 38th Street East.

The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in grave condition.

The crash and shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an electronic tip to CrimeStoppersMN.org.

