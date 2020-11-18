Woman dies after falling in St. Paul road, being hit by car

A woman died after being hit by a car in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. near George Street West and South Stryker Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police said a woman in her 30s fell down in the middle of the road. Good Samaritans stopped to help the woman stopped to help. While they were assisting the woman, a car approached. The car had a green light and as it neared, witnesses said it did not appear to be slowing down.

The car did not slow down and hit the victim in the roadway. The driver of the car, a 16-year-old St. Paul boy, stopped the car and called 911.

Medics transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

The 16-year-old is cooperating with police and the preliminary investigations shows no signs he was impaired.