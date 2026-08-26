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Brainerd man killed after vehicle struck by freight train in Cass County

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published August 26, 2026 1:32 PM CDT
Published August 26, 2026 1:32 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old Brainerd man was killed Tuesday morning after a freight train struck his vehicle near Highway 210 in Cass County.
    • The crash happened around 6:27 a.m. on West Gull River Road Southwest, where the vehicle was attempting to cross the railroad tracks.
    • A firefighter crawled under the stopped train to reach the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CASS Co., Minn. (FOX 9) - A 37-year-old Brainerd man is dead after a freight train struck his vehicle as he attempted to cross railroad tracks near Highway 210 in Cass County on Tuesday.

Cass County fatal train crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says crews were called around 6:27 a.m. to the area of West Gull River Road Southwest where a man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze northbound attempted to cross the tracks toward Highway 210 and the train struck him.

When responders arrived, they found a vehicle on the south side of the tracks and a westbound train stopped nearby.

Dig deeper:

According to a post by the Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, one firefighter was able to reach him by crawling under the stopped train.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol and Pillager Area Fire & Rescue.

Road incidentsMinnesotaCrime and Public Safety