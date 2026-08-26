Brainerd man killed after vehicle struck by freight train in Cass County
CASS Co., Minn. (FOX 9) - A 37-year-old Brainerd man is dead after a freight train struck his vehicle as he attempted to cross railroad tracks near Highway 210 in Cass County on Tuesday.
Cass County fatal train crash
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol says crews were called around 6:27 a.m. to the area of West Gull River Road Southwest where a man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze northbound attempted to cross the tracks toward Highway 210 and the train struck him.
When responders arrived, they found a vehicle on the south side of the tracks and a westbound train stopped nearby.
Dig deeper:
According to a post by the Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, one firefighter was able to reach him by crawling under the stopped train.
However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol and Pillager Area Fire & Rescue.