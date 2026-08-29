Benton County crash: 18-year-old Foley man killed on Highway 25 after rollover
SAINT GEORGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash on Highway 25 claimed the life of an 18-year-old driver after he crashed into a trailer and rolled.
Fatal crash on Highway 25
What we know:
A 2013 Ram Pickup towing a fleet trailer was heading northbound on Highway 25 at County Road 10 in Saint George Township when the 1995 Dodge Ram driven by an 18-year-old man crashed into the trailer. The vehicle then rolled.
The 18-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and did not survive the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
The driver of the 2013 Ram pickup, a 27-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what led up to the crash.
The Source: Minnesota State Patrol crash report