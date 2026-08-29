Benton County crash: 18-year-old Foley man killed on Highway 25 after rollover

The Brief An 18-year-old from Foley died Thursday after his vehicle rolled on Highway 25 at County Road 10 in Saint George Township, Benton County. The crash involved two vehicles — a 1995 Dodge Ram and a 2013 Ram Pickup pulling a fleet trailer. The teen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



A fatal crash on Highway 25 claimed the life of an 18-year-old driver after he crashed into a trailer and rolled.

Fatal crash on Highway 25

What we know:

A 2013 Ram Pickup towing a fleet trailer was heading northbound on Highway 25 at County Road 10 in Saint George Township when the 1995 Dodge Ram driven by an 18-year-old man crashed into the trailer. The vehicle then rolled.

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and did not survive the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The driver of the 2013 Ram pickup, a 27-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the crash.