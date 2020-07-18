Woman arrested after man dies in Minneapolis stabbing

article

A man is dead and police have taken a woman into custody after a stabbing in Minneapolis.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue South in the Phillips neighborhood for the report of a man who may have been shot or stabbed.

At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered serious stab wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they followed "evidence" at the scene back to an apartment where they found a woman who was arrested as a suspect in the case.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect.